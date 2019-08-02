Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $2.15 Million as Shares Rose; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Marathon Asset Management LP Cut Stake

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $252.35. About 954,093 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 317,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.30 million, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 10.71M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21B and $384.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $282.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.68M for 20.68 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

