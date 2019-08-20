Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Lifted Waters (WAT) Holding by $2.77 Million; Share Value Declined; Disciplined Growth Investors Increases Holding in Plantronics New Com (PLT)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (PLT) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 96,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51 million, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 347,150 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Polycom Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn By Plantronics; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 10/05/2018 – Plantronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 30, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create; 30/03/2018 – Plantronics (PLT) Plantronics to Acquire Polycom Conference (Transcript); 29/03/2018 – S&P PLACED PLANTRONICS, INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BLN IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $209.87. About 481,083 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS SOME OUTSIDE FORCES ARE TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Statement on Tax Day; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress including Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 17/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT ROSN.MM SAYS ITS SOUTH CHINA SEA DRILLING IS WITHIN VIETNAM WATERS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH VIETNAM LEGISLATION; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Statement on Chemical Weapons Attack in Douma, Syria; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 15/05/2018 – OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 356,098 shares to 949,372 shares, valued at $147.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synaptics Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 730,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,052 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP).

