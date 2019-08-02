Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Waters (WAT) Stake by $2.77 Million as Stock Price Declined; Masters Capital Management Maintains Stake in Freeport (FCX)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $207.96. About 207,517 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 27/05/2018 – China Protests U.S. Warships in Disputed Waters; 07/05/2018 – Waters at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Mourns the Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill; 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video)

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 16.64M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 07/05/2018 – FREEPORT INDONESIA TO REMAIN AS OPERATOR OF GRASBERG AFTER DEAL – CEO OF INALUM; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Trims Copper Call as Grasberg Weighs on First Quarter; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SEES ADVANTAGES OF U.S. OVER LATAM AS IT WEIGHS OPPS; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN THE EPA AND DOW HAVE OCCURRED PERIODICALLY FOLLOWING THE INSPECTION AT FREEPORT FACILITY AND ARE ONGOING; 21/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282598 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Faces New Environmental Hurdles at Indonesia’s Grasberg; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/03/2018 – US Coast Guard: Imagery Available: Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescues 4 people 15 miles southeast of Freeport, Bahamas

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. $85,955 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR on Tuesday, February 12. QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340 worth of stock or 50,000 shares.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Secureworks Corp by 286,461 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $9.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RIG) by 279,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72M shares, and cut its stake in Aquantia Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $10.41 million activity. $5.26M worth of stock was sold by Harrington Michael C on Wednesday, February 13. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F also sold $2.33M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Tuesday, February 12. 1,312 shares were sold by Kelly Terrence P, worth $304,423 on Monday, February 11.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.