Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Waters (WAT) as Stock Price Declined; Lafleur & Godfrey Boosted Stake in Raytheon Company (RTN)

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 1,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,901 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28M, up from 82,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $172.79. About 330,009 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $219.48. About 163,931 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 2:21:10 P.M. ORDER OF BUSINESS – Ms. Waters of California asked unanimous consent to modify; 27/04/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh(SM) Beverage Delivery Service to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Eases Rules for Megabanks and Predatory Lenders; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 17/05/2018 – Rushing to Ruin the Boundary Waters Wilderness; 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Statement on Tax Day; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 Sales Growth of 4%-6%

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 3.18M shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Argyle Capital Management Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,425 shares. 966,782 are held by Franklin Resource. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 0% or 553 shares. Moreover, Cap Investors has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 335,016 shares. Independent owns 49,400 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 2,432 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% or 3,508 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Associates LP invested in 0.11% or 2,972 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp has 6,930 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication Ny holds 0.14% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 66,386 shares. Allstate holds 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 1,636 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.03% or 1,184 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,686 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $27.88 million activity. Harrington Michael C sold $4.60M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, January 30. 2,000 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $463,180 were sold by SALICE THOMAS P. Kim Francis also sold $206,694 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Friday, January 25. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Rae Elizabeth B sold $2.51 million. King Ian had sold 23,000 shares worth $5.25M on Monday, January 28. BEAUDOUIN MARK T also sold $6.28M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. The insider Jimenez Frank R sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828. Wood Michael J had sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.41% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Meridian Investment Counsel holds 1,638 shares. New England And Mngmt stated it has 0.3% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). King Wealth holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 8,811 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Patten Gp Inc owns 11,834 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co Delaware stated it has 75,123 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.99% or 155,053 shares in its portfolio. Fin Counselors, a Missouri-based fund reported 73,211 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 14,665 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Inc accumulated 57,191 shares. 150 are owned by Duncker Streett. Mai Management invested in 0.7% or 75,188 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison & Ptnrs has invested 0.31% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR) by 5,605 shares to 100,049 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,390 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

