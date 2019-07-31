Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Increased Waters (WAT) Position; As Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Shares Rose, Holder Tsp Capital Management Group Has Lifted Stake

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 200,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.38M market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $14.93. It is down 10.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $216.53. About 177,496 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on January 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K WATERS CORP /DE/ For: Jul 30 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 333,054 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 41,657 shares. Moreover, Coastline has 0.43% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 11,350 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 18,818 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc holds 27,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management Inc stated it has 2,018 shares. Whittier Co accumulated 369 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Mngmt owns 1.13M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Interstate Bancorporation stated it has 300 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 14,673 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Co invested 0.15% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 254,076 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com owns 2,620 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 315,467 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 171,653 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.41 million activity. $463,180 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by SALICE THOMAS P. 22,400 shares were sold by Harrington Michael C, worth $5.26 million. $304,423 worth of stock was sold by Kelly Terrence P on Monday, February 11. Shares for $2.51M were sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5.