Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Waters (WAT) Holding; Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Shorts Up By 27.76%

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) had an increase of 27.76% in short interest. GDP’s SI was 171,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 27.76% from 134,000 shares previously. With 23,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)’s short sellers to cover GDP’s short positions. The SI to Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s float is 2.13%. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About shares traded. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) has declined 6.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GDP News: 24/05/2018 – ANCHORAGE CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS 13.56 PCT STAKE IN GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORP AS OF MAY 24 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 Goodrich Petroleum Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures of $125M-$150M; 24/05/2018 – ANCHORAGE CAPITAL – ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH GOODRICH PETROLEUM MANAGEMENT, BOARD, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON MATTERS CONCERNING BUSINESS, OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORP – PRODUCTION TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 3.3 BCFE IN QUARTER, VERSUS 2.3 BCFE; 24/05/2018 – ANCHORAGE CAPITAL GROUP, L.L.C., Affiliates Report Stake In Goodrich Petroleum; 22/05/2018 – LSP Has Had Talks With Goodrich About Shareholder Value, Has No Particular Proposals Now But May Take Steps in the Future; 15/05/2018 – LSP Investment Advisors Buys 16% Position in Goodrich Petroleum; 21/04/2018 – DJ Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDP); 15/05/2018 – GOODRICH PETROLEUM – RAISING ITS 2019 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO GROWTH OF 100-120% OVER MIDPOINT OF 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Goodrich Petroleum 1Q Loss/Shr 47c

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased Waters Corp (WAT) stake by 77.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc acquired 11,034 shares as Waters Corp (WAT)’s stock declined 0.47%. The Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc holds 25,354 shares with $6.38 million value, up from 14,320 last quarter. Waters Corp now has $13.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.40% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $204.96. About 657,234 shares traded or 12.91% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April; 09/04/2018 – PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE – THE 27 FISHING VESSELS OF CO ARE EXPECTED TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS OF THE INDIAN OCEAN; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection; 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE

Another recent and important Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) news was published by Businessinsider.com which published an article titled: “5.0% GDP! – Business Insider” on December 23, 2014.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company has market cap of $122.67 million. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. It has a 6.86 P/E ratio. The firm owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock has $23000 highest and $20900 lowest target. $216.33’s average target is 5.55% above currents $204.96 stock price. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. UBS maintained Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating.