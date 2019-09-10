Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $2.15 Million; Shares Rose; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Value Rose, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Lowered Holding

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 38,967 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, down from 40,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $288.14. About 624,511 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $255.45. About 248,415 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.03% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Charles Schwab Management invested in 1.76M shares. Consulta Limited invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 1,391 were reported by Highstreet Asset Inc. Tcw Gp Incorporated holds 0.09% or 35,648 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 8,833 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Lc accumulated 41,553 shares. Covington Investment Advsrs Inc has invested 1.37% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 249,787 are held by Chilton Inv. Overbrook Mgmt holds 1,300 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 26,250 shares. Menora Mivtachim has 2.4% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 325,905 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Group Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Martin Mgmt Lc reported 58,052 shares stake. Mairs & Pwr holds 0.01% or 2,060 shares.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,420 shares to 193,640 shares, valued at $12.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.12B for 25.01 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 675,773 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.15% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Rech And Communication accumulated 51 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,243 shares. Bp Public Limited Com has invested 0.6% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Beaumont Lc has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1St Source Bancorporation holds 0.02% or 1,151 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 28,401 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 5,515 shares. The Us-based Ancora Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). De Burlo Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 20,200 are owned by South Dakota Inv Council. Dillon And Assoc reported 0.59% stake. Pictet & Cie (Europe) holds 8,687 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.