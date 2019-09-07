Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Cut Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $2.15 Million; Share Value Rose; Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Stock Price Declined While Weber Alan W Has Raised Holding by $1.50 Billion

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.31M shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Shiloh Industries Inc (SHLO) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 272,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.50% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 billion, up from 759,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Shiloh Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 39,602 shares traded. Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) has declined 39.13% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLO News: 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shiloh Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHLO); 07/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries Completes Acquisition of Brabant Alucast Italy, Brabant Alucast Netherlands; 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q Rev $247.7M; 07/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES, INC.: SHILOH INDUSTRIES EXPANDS POSITION IN; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 5.3% Position in Shiloh Industries; 07/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries Expands Position in Global Magnesium Cross Car Beam Products With Completion of Recent Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME 21 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q EPS 21c

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $877.79 million for 19.82 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Incorporated invested in 20,930 shares. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,270 shares. Arizona-based Papp L Roy Associates has invested 1.26% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% stake. Sprucegrove Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.5% or 29,750 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 94,200 shares. Atria Invs Limited Company has 19,377 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Llc accumulated 2,878 shares. L And S stated it has 0.61% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bath Savings Trust owns 1.3% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 24,792 shares. Middleton Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,834 shares. Drexel Morgan & Com owns 2,268 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 1.02 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The California-based West Oak Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Becker Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chicken Soup For The Soul by 2,300 shares to 59,000 shares, valued at $729.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

