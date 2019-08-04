Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Cut Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $2.15 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Accenture LTD New (ACN) Share Price Rose, Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreased Its Stake

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd New (ACN) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 11,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 148,251 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.10M, down from 159,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Accenture Ltd New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $193.01. About 1.79M shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.22 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,331 shares to 10,580 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Ad (RBGLY) by 65,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.69 million for 20.38 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

