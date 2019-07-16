Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Waters (WAT) Position; LARAMIDE RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (LMRXF) SI Increased By 1.38%

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased Waters Corp (WAT) stake by 77.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc acquired 11,034 shares as Waters Corp (WAT)’s stock declined 11.28%. The Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc holds 25,354 shares with $6.38M value, up from 14,320 last quarter. Waters Corp now has $15.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $216.62. About 520,622 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Statement on Chemical Weapons Attack in Douma, Syria; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Eases Rules for Megabanks and Predatory Lenders; 02/05/2018 – Teton Waters Ranch Names Chief Executive Officer; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 2:21:10 P.M. ORDER OF BUSINESS – Ms. Waters of California asked unanimous consent to modify; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Announces FY2018 Appropriations Letters & Omnibus Accomplishments; 27/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters to Mulvaney: Provide Records on Interactions with Lobbyists

LARAMIDE RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) had an increase of 1.38% in short interest. LMRXF’s SI was 1.05 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.38% from 1.04M shares previously. With 85,800 avg volume, 12 days are for LARAMIDE RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)’s short sellers to cover LMRXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.63% or $0.0154 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2169. About 175,370 shares traded or 306.42% up from the average. Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Invest has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Ledyard Savings Bank, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 1,687 shares. Atria Limited Liability Company reported 1,880 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs stated it has 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Westwood Mgmt Il reported 0.1% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa holds 0.04% or 18,818 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 1,352 were accumulated by Ipswich Inv Management Communication. Banque Pictet Cie Sa owns 26,442 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Ltd Liability owns 25,354 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 943 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 250,058 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv invested in 0.01% or 6,609 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Harrington Michael C sold $5.26M. 2,000 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $463,180 were sold by SALICE THOMAS P. BEAUDOUIN MARK T sold $6.28M worth of stock. Shares for $5.25M were sold by King Ian. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F had sold 10,000 shares worth $2.33 million on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Kelly Terrence P sold 1,312 shares worth $304,423. 10,800 shares were sold by Rae Elizabeth B, worth $2.51M.

Among 3 analysts covering Waters (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters had 4 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of WAT in report on Thursday, January 24 to “Neutral” rating.

