Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $2.15 Million; Joho Capital Holding in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Has Upped as Shares Rose

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $175.56. About 24,043 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $249.03. About 18,048 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Up Over 300 Points; Dean Foods Shares Drop On Downbeat Q2 Results – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Becton Dickinson Earnings Beat Views – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% or 48,741 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 12,008 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 0.12% or 12,552 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell owns 1,798 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Tn accumulated 2.97% or 82,774 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Company reported 1,741 shares stake. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0.21% or 6,802 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 390,232 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Peak Asset Management Ltd has invested 3.44% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.29% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 364,006 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Reliance Of Delaware accumulated 1,963 shares. Iowa Bankshares owns 958 shares.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $71.09 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, May 8.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 863,974 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $97.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.