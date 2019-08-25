Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Decreased Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $2.15 Million; Valuation Rose; Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) Market Valuation Rose While Cwm Upped by $751,811 Its Position

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 21.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 39,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 224,647 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 185,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 240,096 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ROBERT LENTZ WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIR, EFFECTIVE FOLLOWING COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Says Robert Lentz Has Resigned From the Bd and Will Step Dn as Chair; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYPE); 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.05 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 2,204 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 3.44% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Godshalk Welsh Cap Management has 1.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bowen Hanes Co Inc reported 13,558 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Rockland Trust, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,573 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 1.08M shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 1.16M shares. Sectoral Asset Management owns 3,015 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited holds 21,610 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Services Automobile Association holds 86,986 shares. Saratoga Research And Management has invested 1.58% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cornerstone Advisors invested 0.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC) by 4,570 shares to 294,624 shares, valued at $24.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boulder Growth & Income Fd I (BIF) by 40,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,775 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 15,392 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Company reported 637 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc has invested 0.03% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Daruma Cap Management Ltd Co accumulated 896,468 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 11,492 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 62,279 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc reported 98,200 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) or 10,385 shares. Principal Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). 55,695 were reported by Cornercap Investment Counsel. Rhumbline Advisers reported 119,018 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Com reported 262,326 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 235,929 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc owns 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 27,247 shares. Fmr Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 1.45 million shares.