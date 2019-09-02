Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Cut Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $2.15 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Rose, Focused Investors Has Boosted Its Position by $404,000

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 09/04/2018 – BIM BIRLESIK MAGAZALAR AS BIMAS.IS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 72.7 FORM TL 68.5; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – JPMorgan ESG Bonds Analysis for EM Dumps Petrobras, Helps Poland; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ebrahim Not Surprised by Pullback in Oil Prices (Video); 13/03/2018 – PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5 Nts Prelim Rtgs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.44% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Spf Beheer Bv owns 307,743 shares or 3.12% of their US portfolio. State Street accumulated 11.44M shares. B & T Cap Dba Alpha Cap invested in 1.09% or 11,142 shares. Scholtz And Lc holds 0.17% or 1,026 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt owns 45,140 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 16,355 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 178,403 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 2% or 60,523 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 2.93 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors holds 552 shares. Cibc Markets holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 19,551 shares. 64 are held by Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited. Mngmt Associates accumulated 1.45% or 3,725 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $890.34M for 19.18 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.