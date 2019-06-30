Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Waters (WAT); Community Finl Md (TCFC) Stock Value Rose While Seidman Lawrence B Cut Its Holding by $1.71 Million

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $215.24. About 870,143 shares traded or 37.66% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Leads Call to Increase FY 2019 Funding for Federal Housing Programs; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 27/05/2018 – China Protests U.S. Warships in Disputed Waters; 05/03/2018 Waters Corporation Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 19/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Scott, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:15 P.M. Waters, Maxine amendment (A002) modified by unanimous consent; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Kildee, Waters, Scott and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company's stock rose 1.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $188.30M market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $33.73. About 5,816 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 16.92% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.35% the S&P500.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $28.66 million activity. Harrington Michael C had sold 22,400 shares worth $5.26 million. Another trade for 708 shares valued at $133,564 was made by REED JOANN A on Wednesday, January 2. Shares for $463,180 were sold by SALICE THOMAS P on Wednesday, January 30. $2.51 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5. $646,590 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by BERENDT MICHAEL J on Wednesday, January 2. Shares for $5.25M were sold by King Ian on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 5,974 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.74% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 519,350 shares. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Stanley has invested 1.33% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Assetmark Inc owns 361 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Personal Capital Advisors Corp accumulated 5,170 shares. 550 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl. Mackenzie Financial owns 180,857 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc has invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,400 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 300 shares. Manchester Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 817 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Chem Bancorporation reported 1,175 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold TCFC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 10.70% less from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 1,409 shares. Barclays Public accumulated 1,484 shares. Banc Funds Lc holds 189,532 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 789 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 28,612 shares. State Street reported 64,901 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1,027 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 6,709 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 7,868 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0% or 472 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1,627 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 245 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) for 1,197 shares. Charles Schwab Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $29,970 activity. MIDDLETON MICHAEL L also sold $33,000 worth of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) on Tuesday, February 12.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 183,718 shares to 390,781 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 126,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 698,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Finl Inc.