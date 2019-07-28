Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Boosted Its Holding in Waters (WAT) by $2.77 Million; First Interstate Bank Decreased Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.09 Million; Stock Rose

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 5,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,237 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91 million, down from 78,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 17/04/2018 – Setapp’s rave reviews â€” and different way of thinking about apps as a bundle â€” could be indicative of Apple’s future plans, as the iPhone company revamps its software and services sales to double by 2020; 17/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 04/05/2018 – 05/02 The Cable – Fed, Euro & Apple; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 622,442 shares traded or 7.93% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 05/03/2018 Waters Corporation Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President; 09/04/2018 – PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE – THE 27 FISHING VESSELS OF CO ARE EXPECTED TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS OF THE INDIAN OCEAN; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem In (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 61,434 shares to 236,119 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Etf/Usa by 55,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackhill Cap Inc stated it has 70,457 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Smith Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 4,855 shares. Stearns Serv Grp Incorporated reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,122 were reported by Bamco Inc New York. Switzerland-based Banque Pictet Cie has invested 1.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 1.59% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Limited Liability, Nebraska-based fund reported 29,565 shares. Moreover, Cap Ltd Limited Liability has 0.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Monetta Finance owns 15,000 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Orrstown Financial Inc invested in 2.16% or 8,113 shares. Mitchell Cap Co has 48,773 shares. Rowland Company Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,972 shares. Avalon Glob Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 50,000 shares or 5.07% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 173,526 shares. Zuckerman Investment Gp Ltd reported 2,535 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 5,046 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 0.41% or 2,319 shares. California-based Reilly Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 19,857 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,868 shares. Gabelli Funds holds 0.02% or 9,600 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,057 shares. Linscomb Williams Incorporated holds 0.05% or 2,413 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llp accumulated 0.01% or 96,195 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 35,305 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.05% or 23,570 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 69,274 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 200,234 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 191,970 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $15.48 million activity. Shares for $2.51M were sold by Rae Elizabeth B. $2.33M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F. 2,000 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $463,180 were sold by SALICE THOMAS P. Another trade for 1,312 shares valued at $304,423 was made by Kelly Terrence P on Monday, February 11.

