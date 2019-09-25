Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 53 12.51 N/A 1.39 42.14 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.36 N/A 0.52 24.36

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane Incorporated. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Hamilton Lane Incorporated is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$60 is Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 0.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 87.7% and 0% respectively. About 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated was more bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 11 of the 10 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.