Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Both Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 47 11.68 N/A 1.73 28.27 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.13 N/A 2.06 8.34

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Hamilton Lane Incorporated. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 42.5% 11.8% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s upside potential is 3.66% at a $60 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.6% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares and 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares. 8.2% are Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.1% are Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated -2.51% 4.04% 12.51% 29.51% 8.3% 32.27% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. -4.86% -6.82% -1.82% -13.25% -8.4% -4.76%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated has 32.27% stronger performance while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -4.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 8 of the 11 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.