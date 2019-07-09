Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Both Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 46 12.04 N/A 1.73 28.27 The India Fund Inc. 21 63.56 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hamilton Lane Incorporated and The India Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 42.5% 11.8% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and The India Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 The India Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 0.54% upside potential and a consensus target price of $60.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hamilton Lane Incorporated and The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.6% and 31.55% respectively. About 8.2% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated -2.51% 4.04% 12.51% 29.51% 8.3% 32.27% The India Fund Inc. -1.92% -5.68% -0.15% 6.34% -10.27% 0.89%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated has stronger performance than The India Fund Inc.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats The India Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.