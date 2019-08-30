Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

Since Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 51 12.59 N/A 1.39 42.14 RENN Fund Inc. 2 149.52 N/A 0.43 3.77

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hamilton Lane Incorporated and RENN Fund Inc. RENN Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane Incorporated. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of RENN Fund Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hamilton Lane Incorporated and RENN Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Hamilton Lane Incorporated and RENN Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 RENN Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a -4.32% downside potential and an average target price of $60.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hamilton Lane Incorporated and RENN Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.7% and 13.61%. About 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated was more bullish than RENN Fund Inc.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 10 of the 10 factors RENN Fund Inc.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.