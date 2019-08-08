Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 49 11.52 N/A 1.39 42.14 Noah Holdings Limited 45 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59

Demonstrates Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Noah Holdings Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Noah Holdings Limited is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hamilton Lane Incorporated. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Noah Holdings Limited, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Noah Holdings Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s upside potential is 7.97% at a $60 consensus price target. On the other hand, Noah Holdings Limited’s potential upside is 72.47% and its consensus price target is $52. Based on the results delivered earlier, Noah Holdings Limited is looking more favorable than Hamilton Lane Incorporated, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Noah Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 87.7% and 79.4% respectively. 8.1% are Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.6% are Noah Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated had bullish trend while Noah Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Noah Holdings Limited on 7 of the 11 factors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.