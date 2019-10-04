Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 59 1.89 18.37M 1.39 42.14 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 31,019,925.70% 33.7% 9.7% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 6.31% and an $60 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 87.7% and 43.22% respectively. 8.1% are Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 10 of the 10 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.