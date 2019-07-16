Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 47 11.80 N/A 1.73 28.27 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 2.04 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 42.5% 11.8% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s upside potential is 2.62% at a $60 average target price. Competitively Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a consensus target price of $43.17, with potential upside of 50.10%. The results provided earlier shows that Focus Financial Partners Inc. appears more favorable than Hamilton Lane Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Focus Financial Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.6% and 85.7% respectively. Insiders held 8.2% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated -2.51% 4.04% 12.51% 29.51% 8.3% 32.27% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -14.48% -14.36% 10.45% -16.18% 0% 21.61%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated has stronger performance than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Focus Financial Partners Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.