Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 46 11.83 N/A 1.73 28.27 Evercore Inc. 88 1.85 N/A 7.80 10.90

Table 1 demonstrates Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Evercore Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Evercore Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane Incorporated. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Evercore Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 42.5% 11.8% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 49.5% 19.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Evercore Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Evercore Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Hamilton Lane Incorporated is $60, with potential upside of 2.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.6% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares and 93% of Evercore Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.2% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Evercore Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated -2.51% 4.04% 12.51% 29.51% 8.3% 32.27% Evercore Inc. -5.24% -9.22% -5.39% 1.14% -20.74% 18.85%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated was more bullish than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.