Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 53 13.05 N/A 1.39 42.14 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Hamilton Lane Incorporated is $60, with potential downside of -1.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 87.7% and 0.46% respectively. Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 8.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.