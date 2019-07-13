Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

We are contrasting Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 46 11.83 N/A 1.73 28.27 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.30 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 42.5% 11.8% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 2.35% upside potential and an average target price of $60.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 85.6% and 42.65% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.2% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated -2.51% 4.04% 12.51% 29.51% 8.3% 32.27% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.88% 1.53% 7.32% 14.12% 7.23% 11.69%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated was more bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.