Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Since Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 46 11.83 N/A 1.73 28.27 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.32 N/A 0.40 31.31

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Hamilton Lane Incorporated. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 42.5% 11.8% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 2.35% upside potential and a consensus price target of $60.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.6% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares and 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares. Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 8.2%. Competitively, 0.04% are Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated -2.51% 4.04% 12.51% 29.51% 8.3% 32.27% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund on 9 of the 10 factors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.