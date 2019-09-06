Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF)

We are comparing Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 52 12.82 N/A 1.39 42.14 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 41.96 N/A -0.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -6.07% for Hamilton Lane Incorporated with average target price of $60.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.7% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.