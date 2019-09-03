Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

As Asset Management companies, Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 51 12.17 N/A 1.39 42.14 Cohen & Steers Inc. 48 6.41 N/A 2.52 20.79

Table 1 highlights Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cohen & Steers Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Hamilton Lane Incorporated. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Hamilton Lane Incorporated is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Cohen & Steers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$60 is Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -3.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Cohen & Steers Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.7% and 45.4%. Insiders owned 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 8.6% are Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated was more bullish than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Cohen & Steers Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.