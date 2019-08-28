Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 51 11.98 N/A 1.39 42.14 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 0.94 N/A 1.27 8.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Hamilton Lane Incorporated and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane Incorporated. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hamilton Lane Incorporated and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Hamilton Lane Incorporated is $60, with potential upside of 0.54%. Meanwhile, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $12.83, while its potential upside is 46.46%. Based on the results shown earlier, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Hamilton Lane Incorporated, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hamilton Lane Incorporated and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.7% and 0%. About 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated was more bullish than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 10 of the 11 factors BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.