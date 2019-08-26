Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

As Asset Management companies, Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 51 11.27 N/A 1.39 42.14 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hamilton Lane Incorporated and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hamilton Lane Incorporated and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Hamilton Lane Incorporated is $60, with potential upside of 6.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.7% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares and 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 8.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated was more bullish than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 8 of the 8 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.