Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

This is a contrast between Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 49 11.48 N/A 1.39 42.14 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 87.81 N/A 0.03 61.25

Demonstrates Hamilton Lane Incorporated and 180 Degree Capital Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. 180 Degree Capital Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane Incorporated. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hamilton Lane Incorporated is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s upside potential is 5.49% at a $60 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hamilton Lane Incorporated and 180 Degree Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.7% and 32%. Insiders held roughly 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, 180 Degree Capital Corp. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated was more bullish than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats 180 Degree Capital Corp. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.