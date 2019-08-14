Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 50 11.24 N/A 1.39 42.14 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a consensus price target of $60, and a 7.18% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.7% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated has stronger performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.