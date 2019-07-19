Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 47 11.84 N/A 1.73 28.27 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.33 N/A 1.33 19.10

Demonstrates Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane Incorporated. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Hamilton Lane Incorporated is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 42.5% 11.8% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s upside potential is 2.20% at a $60 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.6% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.2% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated -2.51% 4.04% 12.51% 29.51% 8.3% 32.27% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 11 of the 10 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.