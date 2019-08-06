Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) Comparing side by side

Both Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 49 11.14 N/A 1.39 42.14 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.24 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. OFS Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane Incorporated. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than OFS Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hamilton Lane Incorporated and OFS Capital Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Hamilton Lane Incorporated and OFS Capital Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 8.72% for Hamilton Lane Incorporated with consensus target price of $60. Competitively OFS Capital Corporation has an average target price of $12, with potential upside of 7.24%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Hamilton Lane Incorporated is looking more favorable than OFS Capital Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.7% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares and 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares. About 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated was more bullish than OFS Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats OFS Capital Corporation.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.