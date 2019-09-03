Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Comparing side by side

Both Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 51 12.17 N/A 1.39 42.14 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.64 N/A 0.52 26.47

Table 1 demonstrates Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane Incorporated. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -3.44% for Hamilton Lane Incorporated with consensus target price of $60.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.7% and 19.9%. Insiders held 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated has stronger performance than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.