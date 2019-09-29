Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 59 1.96 18.37M 1.39 42.14 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 1.67 11.81M 0.21 7.52

Table 1 demonstrates Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Manning & Napier Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Manning & Napier Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane Incorporated. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Hamilton Lane Incorporated is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Manning & Napier Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 31,077,651.84% 33.7% 9.7% Manning & Napier Inc. 636,040,499.78% 1.6% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Manning & Napier Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Manning & Napier Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 4.35% upside potential and an average price target of $60.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.7% and 50.8% respectively. Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 8.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated had bullish trend while Manning & Napier Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Manning & Napier Inc. on 12 of the 14 factors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.