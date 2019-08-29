Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hamilton Lane Incorporated has 87.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Hamilton Lane Incorporated has 8.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Hamilton Lane Incorporated and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.70% 9.70% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Hamilton Lane Incorporated and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated N/A 51 42.14 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Hamilton Lane Incorporated has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

The rivals have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hamilton Lane Incorporated and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated was more bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Hamilton Lane Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s rivals beat on 4 of the 6 factors Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.