Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) and 57161 (NYSE:APF) Comparison side by side

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and 57161 (NYSE:APF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 49 11.79 N/A 1.39 42.14 57161 N/A 0.00 N/A -3.70 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hamilton Lane Incorporated and 57161’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% 57161 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and 57161 can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 57161 0 0 0 0.00

$60 is Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s average target price while its potential upside is 2.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hamilton Lane Incorporated and 57161 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.7% and 65.24%. 8.1% are Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.23% are 57161’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% 57161 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats 57161.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.