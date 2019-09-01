Hamilton Lane (HLNE) to pay $0.28 on Oct 4, 2019; OZ MINERALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUS (OZMLF) Sellers Decreased By 11.76% Their Shorts

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) is expected to pay $0.28 on Oct 4, 2019. (NASDAQ:HLNE) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Hamilton Lane Inc’s current price of $62.14 translates into 0.44% yield. Hamilton Lane Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $62.14. About 244,177 shares traded or 45.30% up from the average. Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) has risen 20.51% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HLNE News: 03/04/2018 Hamilton Lane Expands Senior Team through Global Promotions and Appointments; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hamilton Lane Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLNE); 09/04/2018 – Hamilton Lane Hosts Second Annual Undergraduate Women’s Private Equity Summit; 09/04/2018 – Hamilton Lane Hosts Second Annual Undergraduate Women’s Private Equity Summit

OZ MINERALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUS (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) had a decrease of 11.76% in short interest. OZMLF’s SI was 3,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.76% from 3,400 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 30 days are for OZ MINERALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUS (OTCMKTS:OZMLF)’s short sellers to cover OZMLF’s short positions. It closed at $6.12 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “BW Offshore’s Q1 Was In Line With The Expectations – Share Price Weakness Is Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “BW Offshore: A Great Turnaround Story With A 44-57% Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” and published on May 18, 2018 is yet another important article.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of $3.08 billion. It provides following services: separate accounts ; specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. It has a 43.27 P/E ratio. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies.

OZ Minerals Limited, through its subsidiaries, explores and develops mining projects in Australia. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. The firm primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It has a 8.89 P/E ratio. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; and the Carrapateena project located in South Australia.