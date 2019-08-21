Hamilton Lane (HLNE) to pay $0.28 on Oct 4, 2019; Last Week AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Analysts

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) is expected to pay $0.28 on Oct 4, 2019. (NASDAQ:HLNE) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Hamilton Lane Inc’s current price of $55.98 translates into 0.49% yield. Hamilton Lane Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $55.98 lastly. It is up 20.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HLNE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Hamilton Lane Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLNE); 03/04/2018 Hamilton Lane Expands Senior Team through Global Promotions and Appointments; 09/04/2018 – Hamilton Lane Hosts Second Annual Undergraduate Women’s Private Equity Summit; 09/04/2018 – Hamilton Lane Hosts Second Annual Undergraduate Women’s Private Equity Summit

Among 2 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $88’s average target is 1.97% above currents $86.3 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, June 3 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. See AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) latest ratings:

03/06/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $95 New Target: $76 Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $86.3. About 956,371 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.98 billion. The Company’s Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. It has a 19.2 P/E ratio. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; and packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers.