Hamilton Lane (HLNE) to pay $0.28 on Oct 4, 2019; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Upped By $471,788 Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 7.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp acquired 2,986 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 44,896 shares with $7.13 million value, up from 41,910 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $115.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 3.16M shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) is expected to pay $0.28 on Oct 4, 2019. (NASDAQ:HLNE) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Hamilton Lane Inc’s current price of $62.14 translates into 0.44% yield. Hamilton Lane Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $62.14. About 244,177 shares traded or 45.30% up from the average. Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) has risen 20.51% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HLNE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Hamilton Lane Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLNE); 09/04/2018 – Hamilton Lane Hosts Second Annual Undergraduate Women’s Private Equity Summit; 03/04/2018 Hamilton Lane Expands Senior Team through Global Promotions and Appointments; 09/04/2018 – Hamilton Lane Hosts Second Annual Undergraduate Women’s Private Equity Summit

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of $3.08 billion. It provides following services: separate accounts ; specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. It has a 43.27 P/E ratio. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) stake by 15,073 shares to 31,980 valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Tr Exchange Traded Fd Vi Nasd Tech Div (TDIV) stake by 25,098 shares and now owns 52,511 shares. Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 13.80% above currents $164.62 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18700 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating.

