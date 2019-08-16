Hamilton Lane (HLNE) to pay $0.28 on Oct 4, 2019; Aflac (AFL) Sentiment Is 0.81

Aflac Inc (AFL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 293 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 362 sold and reduced their equity positions in Aflac Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 471.73 million shares, down from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Aflac Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 21 to 16 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 320 Increased: 206 New Position: 87.

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) is expected to pay $0.28 on Oct 4, 2019. (NASDAQ:HLNE) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Hamilton Lane Inc’s current price of $55.25 translates into 0.50% yield. Hamilton Lane Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 55,970 shares traded. Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) has risen 20.51% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HLNE News: 03/04/2018 Hamilton Lane Expands Senior Team through Global Promotions and Appointments; 09/04/2018 – Hamilton Lane Hosts Second Annual Undergraduate Women’s Private Equity Summit; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hamilton Lane Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLNE); 09/04/2018 – Hamilton Lane Hosts Second Annual Undergraduate Women’s Private Equity Summit

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raymond James a little less bullish on Aflac – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The 8 Best Cash Cow Stocks to Buy for Stable Returns – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aflac Inc (AFL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company has market cap of $38.55 billion. It operates through two divisions, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. It has a 12.69 P/E ratio. The Aflac Japan segment offers various voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Mizuho Bank Ltd. holds 13.31% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated for 3.00 million shares. Jnba Financial Advisors owns 659,145 shares or 7.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chesapeake Asset Management Llc has 6.67% invested in the company for 78,452 shares. The Georgia-based Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. has invested 6.24% in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 7.96 million shares.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.62 million for 12.05 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.54% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $52.07. About 2.74 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER