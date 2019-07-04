Hamilton Lane (HLNE) EPS Estimated At $0.49; Checchi Capital Advisers Lowered Apple (Put) (AAPL) Holding By $380,000

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report $0.49 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 28.95% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. HLNE’s profit would be $24.93M giving it 30.20 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s analysts see 36.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $59.19. About 63,063 shares traded. Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) has risen 8.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical HLNE News: 03/04/2018 Hamilton Lane Expands Senior Team through Global Promotions and Appointments; 09/04/2018 – Hamilton Lane Hosts Second Annual Undergraduate Women’s Private Equity Summit; 09/04/2018 – Hamilton Lane Hosts Second Annual Undergraduate Women’s Private Equity Summit; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hamilton Lane Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLNE)

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) stake by 40% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 2,000 shares as Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Checchi Capital Advisers Llc holds 3,000 shares with $570,000 value, down from 5,000 last quarter. Apple Inc (Put) now has $940.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS; 25/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539 million in Samsung patent retrial; 16/03/2018 – Apple schedules product launch in Chicago for March 27; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 27/03/2018 – Apple could unveil a 13-inch Retina MacBook and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple had 70 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold”. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $228 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 30 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, January 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 24. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Apple (AAPL) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. 1,521 shares were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D, worth $255,087 on Friday, February 1.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased Ishares Tr (Call) (EFA) stake by 14,800 shares to 65,200 valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Inc (LEMB) stake by 17,544 shares and now owns 85,345 shares. Ishares Tr (EEM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,486 were reported by Hendershot Invests Incorporated. Coho Prns reported 0.01% stake. Karpas Strategies has 0.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,455 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 4.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 158,809 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt has invested 0.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Counsel Ltd Com New York holds 0.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 29,165 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd invested in 17,183 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Diamond Hill Mgmt invested 0.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wedgewood Ptnrs invested 8.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Tegean Mgmt has 3.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,000 shares. Cambridge Tru holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 232,511 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt invested in 37,389 shares. Private Management accumulated 2,421 shares. Moreover, Braun Stacey Assocs has 3.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Veritable LP invested 0.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of $3.01 billion. It provides following services: separate accounts ; specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. It has a 42.4 P/E ratio. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies.

More notable recent Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hamilton Lane Closes Latest Co-Investment Fund above Target – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Del Frisco’s, L Catterton, Hamilton Lane, Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hamilton Lane Announces Global Promotions Nasdaq:HLNE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.