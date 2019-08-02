Hamilton Lane Advisors Upped Stake in Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) by $1.25 Million as Stock Value Declined; Sheffield Asset Management Holding in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Cut by $320,000

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 802,672 shares traded or 16.69% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 09/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 16; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B; 16/05/2018 – Next Phase of Digital Disruption Arrives on the Rails of Real-Time, Per New Report from ACI Worldwide, KPMG and Vocalink; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 540,261 shares traded or 8.44% up from the average. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 27/03/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug succeeds in mid-stage study; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Study 4 Met Primary Endpoint With 28% Additional LDL-C Lowering on Background Ezetimibe and Up to Lowest Daily Dose of Statin; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Expects FY18 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Be $135M-$145M; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SHARE RISE 7.8% AFTER HEART PILL RESULTS; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Bempedoic Acid Observed to Be Safe and Well-Tolerated in Study; 07/03/2018 Esperion PhIII coming up $ESPR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares reported 44,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 2,127 shares. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.07% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 465,133 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 31,800 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.02% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 31,720 shares. Spark Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 390,900 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 7,994 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.39 million shares. Pentwater Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 11,360 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 195,595 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com stated it has 9,769 shares.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appian Corporation by 123,338 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trupanion Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,267 shares, and cut its stake in Dropbox Inc..

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.19 EPS, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.