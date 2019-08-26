Hamilton Lane Advisors Upped Its Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Holding; Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Holding Has Boosted by Cortland Advisers Llc

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 114,372 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff De; 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR); 27/03/2018 – ESPERION STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/03/2018 – Esperion Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Heart Disease Treatment — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Bempedoic Acid Observed to Be Safe and Well-Tolerated in Study; 22/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THE PHASE 3 STUDY; 07/03/2018 Esperion PhIII coming up $ESPR; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION PHASE 2 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 14/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. – ESPR

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $76.42. About 581,315 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbo Communications Limited Company holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 177,938 shares. Asset Mgmt One accumulated 445,107 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora invested in 641 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company reported 256,629 shares. Reaves W H And holds 3.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.21M shares. Wright Invsts Ser holds 0.23% or 7,569 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 28,423 shares. The North Carolina-based Mcmillion Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Mercantile Tru Communication holds 22,160 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 12,400 are held by Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management. Covington Cap Management invested in 81,468 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Welch Gp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5,943 shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York reported 26,954 shares. 7,580 were accumulated by Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri. Snow Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 3,712 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cloudera Inc. by 40,000 shares to 41,549 shares, valued at $455,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc. by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,167 shares, and cut its stake in Appian Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Limited Liability Co holds 390,900 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Barclays Public has 7,994 shares. Parkside Fincl State Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). 13,106 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Lp holds 9,773 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 173,895 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 60 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors reported 12,830 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested 0.01% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Vanguard Group Inc reported 1.76 million shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc has invested 0.01% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). 192 were accumulated by Twin Tree Lp. Toth Finance Advisory has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 25 shares. 167 are owned by Advisory Alpha Ltd.