Hamilton Lane Advisors Trimmed Trupanion (TRUP) Stake; Senator Investment Group LP Lowered Boston Scientific (BSX) Stake

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) stake by 31.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as Trupanion Inc. (TRUP)’s stock declined 3.10%. The Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc holds 21,267 shares with $696,000 value, down from 31,267 last quarter. Trupanion Inc. now has $916.02 million valuation. The stock decreased 9.80% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 949,830 shares traded or 299.89% up from the average. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) stake by 9.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 500,000 shares as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)’s stock rose 16.71%. The Senator Investment Group Lp holds 5.00 million shares with $191.90 million value, down from 5.50 million last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp now has $58.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 3.27M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ACQUIRED NVISION MEDICAL FOR INITIAL $150M; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q Tax Benefit of $225M-$250M on Final Settlement of IRS Disputes; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal Includes Up to $125M Milestones Over Four Years; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Transaction to Be Immaterial to EPS, Adj EPS; 19/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $30; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

More notable recent Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mmtec leads financial gainers, Trupanion and Mogo among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tom Gayner Buys 6 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 275 Points; Horizon Global Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased Forescout Technologies Inc. stake by 23,096 shares to 51,912 valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Docusign Inc. stake by 461,404 shares and now owns 852,457 shares. Zuora Inc. was raised too.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33M for 27.73 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boston Scientific closes BTG acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boston Scientific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Brief: Global Cellulite Treatment Market Revenues Expanding at Impressive Rate – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific Corp has $5000 highest and $43 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 10.32% above currents $42.15 stock price. Boston Scientific Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of BSX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, June 27. The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James.

Senator Investment Group Lp increased Aptiv Plc stake by 375,000 shares to 1.88M valued at $149.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) stake by 173,500 shares and now owns 373,500 shares. Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) was raised too.