Hamilton Lane Advisors Stake in Zendesk (ZEN) Has Trimmed by $1.28 Million; Icm Asset Management Increases Stake in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 18,105 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 33,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $77.09. About 981,153 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) by 105.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 144,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.63% . The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.04M market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 95,149 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 22/03/2018 S&P REVISES ACCO BRANDS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35; 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Foap Expands Service Offering: Adds Video Creation to its Popular Missions Technology Platform; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd. by 20,332 shares to 31,489 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc. by 66,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc..

