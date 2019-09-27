Hamilton Lane Advisors Stake In Trupanion (TRUP) Was Lifted; Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Decreased Csx (CSX) Holding as Valuation Declined

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $866.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $24.91. About 52,516 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 4,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 237,730 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.39M, down from 242,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $68.84. About 823,796 shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) by 200,056 shares to 144,225 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 33,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,590 shares, and cut its stake in Redfin Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has 0.03% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 2,681 shares. Tocqueville Asset L P, a New York-based fund reported 4,656 shares. Mckinley Management Ltd Liability Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 434,490 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 1.02M shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Fairfield Bush Company has 0.38% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 14,400 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Private Co Na invested 0.5% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc reported 0.06% stake. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 996,832 shares. Twin Cap Management Incorporated reported 25,670 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 62,711 shares or 0.31% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Intersect Cap Limited Co holds 7,514 shares. Northern Tru holds 9.32M shares.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 42,537 shares to 270,586 shares, valued at $36.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 64,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.15M for 17.04 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.