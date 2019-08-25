Hamilton Lane Advisors Stake in Trupanion (TRUP) Has Trimmed by $320,000 as Share Price Declined; As Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Market Value Declined, Voloridge Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $467,894

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 12,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 14,903 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567,000, down from 27,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.54. About 563,787 shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 06/04/2018 – Pacira Confirms FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for Exparel as Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA PARES GAIN AFTER FDA REMOVES EXPAREL UPDATE FROM WEBSITE; 14/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $74.6M; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX approved. Narrow label for brachial plexus block; 09/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 2c; 06/04/2018 – FDA WEBSITE NO LONGER HAS PACIRA EXPAREL UPDATE DATED TODAY; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 21,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 31,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 303,124 shares traded or 14.09% up from the average. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 148,690 shares to 513,700 shares, valued at $28.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 150,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,075 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $66,244 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold PCRX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 58.08 million shares or 47.68% more from 39.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 26,242 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 151,212 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 6,500 shares. Opus Point Ptnrs Lc holds 0.58% or 11,250 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 32,664 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 17,206 shares. Art Advisors Ltd invested in 0.02% or 10,426 shares. Avoro Advsrs Llc accumulated 400,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 40,688 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Co owns 14,903 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 47,256 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Lc has invested 0.44% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Cornercap Inv Counsel invested in 0.07% or 13,195 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 16,467 shares stake. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Co reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acacia Communications Inc. by 33,244 shares to 54,976 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. by 21,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc..

