Hamilton Lane Advisors Raised Its Stake in Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) by $1.25 Million; As Dillards (DDS) Share Value Declined, Euclidean Technologies Management Has Cut Stake

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 235,082 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.73; 13/04/2018 – Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Research and Development Expenses $40.9M; 10/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: LDL-C Lowering for Bempedoic Acid Group Was 23 % From Baseline; 29/05/2018 – ESPERION ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JAY P. SHEPARD TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug safe, effective in new late-stage study; 14/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. — ESPR; 07/03/2018 – Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, down from 18,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $63.8. About 272,974 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 12.26% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold DDS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,865 are held by Arrowstreet Capital L P. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 19,058 shares or 0% of the stock. Euclidean Technology Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 12,670 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 13,649 shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Colorado-based Advsr Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 2,823 shares. 30,367 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Grace White Ny stated it has 37,950 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company holds 2,413 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Horrell Mgmt invested in 31,167 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 2,800 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 0.06% or 766,550 shares. Signaturefd, Georgia-based fund reported 170 shares.

Analysts await Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.60 EPS, down 500.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by Dillard's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.66% negative EPS growth.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $45,488 activity.

More notable recent Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Dillard’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:DDS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why NIO, Dillard’s, and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Dillard’s Stock Plunges More Than Macy’s, Despite a Q2 Earnings Beat – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2018. More interesting news about Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Dillard’s Stock Takes a Tumble After Earnings, Greenlight Exit – Schaeffers Research” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Dillard’s Is A ‘Best Idea’ For This Analyst – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2018.

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Esperion Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of New Drug Applications (NDAs) for Both Bempedoic Acid and the Bempedoic Acid / Ezetimibe Combination Tablet for Filing and Regulatory Review – GlobeNewswire” published on May 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Esperion Therapeutics: Hold For PDUFA Date – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Esperion Is The One To Watch, After FDA Deems Advisory Panel Is Not Needed – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 9,451 shares. 12,830 were reported by Raymond James Services Advsrs Inc. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 173,895 shares stake. 13,700 are owned by Chase Inv Counsel Corporation. Moreover, Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 500 shares. Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 7,144 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Inc Public Limited Co accumulated 9,769 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 11,360 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company reported 167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 70 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has 15,214 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt Lp invested in 1.63 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Amer Intl Grp Inc reported 14,591 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 60 shares.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) by 10,000 shares to 21,267 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intersect Ent Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,560 shares, and cut its stake in Appian Corporation.